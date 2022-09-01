Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!

It seems like each year Starbucks releases their infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte/PSL earlier and earlier each year. This year Starbucks released their PSL on August 30, does that mean it's fall now?

Many stores in west Michigan have also followed suit as there seems to be an abundance of pumpkin products already on store shelves. If you're anxiously awaiting autumn, here's where you can get your fall fix today:

Meijer

Our favorite Michigan-based grocer already has some sweet fall treats on display. As I was walking down the cookie aisle at the Plainwell Meijer I noticed there was a selection of fall-themed Oreos like Pumpkin Spice and their Spooky orange and black cookies.

Aldi

I'm a self-described Aldi-holic but never expected to see their pumpkin products arriving so soon! Aldi had everything from pumpkin cheesecake drizzled caramel corn, to pumpkin spice pirouette wafers, to pumpkin pasta sauce. For clarification I found these products at my local Aldi in Otsego.

Walgreens

I went to pick up a prescription and got stuck in the candle aisle at Walgreens. Glade brands already had scents like "Pumpkin Spice Things Up" and "Fall Nights" available on store shelves.

Walmart

I only stopped to grab a few things at Walmart on Gull Road but I ended up buying my first pumpkin product of the season, Little Debbie's Pumpkin Delights. To me, that's a true sign of fall's imminent arrival. Pumpkin Delights are my weakness so I figured I better buy them while I can. You can't miss this display! Fall is in full force at Walmart.

Mega-Bev

Although I enjoy a pumpkin beer every now and again, I can be a bit of a snob. When a pumpkin beer is good, it's good. When it's bad, it's bad. One of my coworkers here at the station absolutely raved about this beer she had at The Hangar a few years ago and was thrilled when she found it available at the local Mega-Bev. This particular brand out of New York was delicious, but I'm also curious to try some locally brewed pumpkin ales.

Who has your favorite pumpkin beer in west Michigan?