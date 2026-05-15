Commonly known as the Bradford pear tree or Callery pear, these trees grow quickly. When first introduced in the U.S. in the '60s they were thought to be a sterile-hybrid that wouldn't grow out of control.

Well, they thought wrong.

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Though stunning when in bloom, the Bradford pear tree is known for its unpleasant "fishy" odor and is actually considered to be invasive by many U.S. states.

In fact, several states have already banned or phased out Bradford pear trees because of their invasive nature such as Ohio, South Carolina, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Why isn't Michigan included among that growing list?

While the State of Michigan considers the Callery pear tree an invasive species, there are no active statewide plans to prohibit the tree or offer replacement incentives, however a handful of local municipalities have taken measure into their own hands, such as the City of Novi who banned the tree in 2023.

Why is the Bradford Pear So Bad?

According to USA Today, Bradford pears are harmful to other trees as they "choke out" other plants with their large and shady canopy as no sunlight can reach the ground. because Bradford pears bloom earlier than most trees they actually, "overtake resources from surrounding native species."

Plus, the trees have weakened branches that break easily during storms and high winds-- which is the last thing Michigan needs as spring weather grows increasingly volatile.

There are many native species alternates for callery pears. Flowering dogwoods, native hawthorns, and serviceberry all produce similar boastful white blooms, minus the stinky odor. -- City of Novi

The Birds That Migrate To and From Michigan Michigan is notable for its four seasons, and if you don't like the cold, neither do its animals. That means that many birds go south for the winter and return in large numbers during the spring. These are the most common ones you'll start seeing again as the weather goes from warm to cold, and vice versa. Information comes from the State of Michigan and Birdcast Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill