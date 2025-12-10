Western Michigan Joins Prestigious Club With MSU & Michigan

2025 has been quite the calendar year for Western Michigan University. The university itself has undergone some renovations, broke ground on a new event center in Downtown Kalamazoo and has seen success from numerous athletic programs. Repping the brown and gold has been a different experience in 2025 than it has been in any other year.

Western Michigan has seen Conference Championships in Men's Soccer, Women's Soccer, College Hockey, Football, and Women's Volleyball in 2025. The combination of recruiting, transfer portal additions, NIL, and hard work has afforded these programs well deserved hardware to go in their trophy cases forever.

This isn't the first time that The Broncos have won the Mid-American Conference Championship in football, the most recent time before this year was in 2016 when they had an undefeated season before falling to the Wisconsin badgers by 8. This year's MAC championship is special as it places WMU in legendary company with Michigan State and the University of Michigan.

MLive via MSN reports:

After its football program won the Mid-American Conference championship this past weekend, the Broncos joined rarified air as one of just three Division-I schools ever to win both a football conference title and a hockey national championship in the same calendar year, per WMU athletics. According to Bronco athletics, only two other schools Michigan and Michigan State have accomplished such a feat in the same year. The Spartans won both a hockey national title and a football conference championship in 1966, while Michigan has achieved both crowns three times: 1948, 1964 and 1998.

After winning the school's first hockey national championship in April it was up to the football team to do their part. Well not only did the team go 9-4 but they swept the conference awards as quarterback Broc Lowry taking home offensive player of the year honors, defensive end Nadame Tucker winning defensive player of the year and head coach Lance Taylor winning coach of the year.

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

Western will be looking to join the 2016 football team as the only teams in program history to reach 10 wins when they take on Kennesaw State in the Mrytle Beach Bowl on December 19th.