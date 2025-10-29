New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

One of the many factors that someone and their family takes into consideration when choosing a college or university to attend is the surrounding area. Everyone wants to further their education in a place that feels like home to them and is comfortable. For some people that might be a smaller city and for others they made need a bigger city. It's all about personal preference, which is why there's no such thing as a bad school, just not the best school for you.

For those looking for a smaller town, they either come from a small town and want to have that same feel or they come from a larger town and want to be able to focus without the distractions of the surrounding city. If you choose to go to Western Michigan University, you can somehow experience both of these feelings at the same time.

Kalamazoo is one of those cities that has managed to capture the small town feel while continuously growing into a larger city. There is ton to do within the city limits and on campus but at the same time, those things get repetitive quickly and make it easier to focus on your studies. At the end of the day, many would argue that Kalamazoo is the example of a college town.

Do Western Michigan University Students Visit Downtown Kalamazoo

WWMT via MSN reports:

A free 24-seat bus, called the "Juice Bus," will shuttle WMU students to downtown Kalamazoo. A partnership between WMU's Leadership and Business Strategy (LBS) program and local businesses made the connection possible, saying it makes it easier for Broncos to engage with the city's business and cultural core.

The shuttle will only run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for now but this is subject to change. The bus will operate between 11am and 8pm on the previously mentioned names as all WMU students with an ID will be given free rides.