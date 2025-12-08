Michigan is a "Water-Winter Wonderland". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy winter's day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink?

It doesn't get much more "Pure Michigan" than that!

Even as a Michigan native I can't quite say I'm a fan of snow. When I think "winter" I think of warming up and brushing off my car, shoveling heavy lake effect snow, and putting plastic over my windows.

But you know what else winter means?

Twinkling holiday lights, quiet mornings where the world looks like a freshly painted Bob Ross masterpiece, and cozy evenings spent warming up with hot cocoa. Ok, maybe winter isn't all that bad!

Throw in a day spent outdoors in the fresh air with family and loved ones as we skate, sip cocoa, and warm our toes by the fire? Well now I just feel like I'm in a Hallmark holiday movie.

While we have quite a few indoor ice rinks and skating centers scattered across West Michigan, ice skating is actually one of the few times I prefer being outdoors in the cold! There’s just something about being outdoors on the ice, surrounded by fresh air and winter scenery, that makes the whole experience feel magical.

Again, I guess that's where the whole "Water-Winter Wonderland" thing comes in.

One of the ice rinks I'm most eager to check out this season is the new $11.3 million ice park which just celebrated its grand opening November 14, 2025 in Holland, MI:

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 3 West Michigan Outdoor Ice Rinks Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon