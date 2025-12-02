Work smarter, not harder, right?

A West Michigan family's video is going viral after sharing a shockingly simple way to quickly clear snow. Not only will this hack save you time, but it will save your back too!

Why isn’t this hack already commonplace in Michigan? With all the snow we get in The Mitten, you’d think it would be a tried-and-true trick by now. If you've never tried this yourself, trust us, you're going to want to run out to the hardware store as soon as possible after watching this video.

Michigan Tiktok user Hang With Hope shared her husband's simple lifehack for clearing snow from a large area quickly, and I'm wondering why we didn't think of this sooner:

Just use a giant piece of plywood!

Yes, the days of spending countless hours bent over shoveling wet, heavy snow are over. Who knew the answer was right in front of us all along? Think about how much time, money, and strain you'll save! Actually, did you know shoveling snow is an often overlooked, but very real threat to those of us over 40. According to the American Heart Association,

snow shoveling may place extra stress on the heart, especially in people who aren’t used to regular physical exercise... hundreds of people die during or just after snow removal in the United States each year.

The video quickly spread across social media with plenty of commenters claiming they wish they had thought of the idea themselves. Reactions on Hope's Tiktok video include:

"I must of seriously watched this 50 times this is great definitely gonna have to try this lol" - Prez Patron

"I’ve been doing this for years. Everybody look at me crazy when I do it but my driveway be cleared and it doesn’t take that long doing it this way." - Mrs.Chris.Onoriode

"As a guy who shovels a driveway 4 or 5 times this long, I’ll probably try this this winter." - Ol' Bass Man

