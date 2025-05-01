Michigan’s Tulip Time Festival Loses Fan-Favorite Attraction

One of the biggest and tallest attractions will be notably absent from this year's Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan.

The annual festival draws visitors from all over the globe travel to view over 6 million tulips in bloom throughout the quaint lakeside community. In 2025 the 96th annual event will take place May 2-11.

Expecting to draw in over 500,000 visitors this year we West Michigan locals know Tulip Time can mean only one thing:

Traffic.

Days ahead of the festival's official kickoff the streets of downtown Holland are already filled with out-of-towners wishing to take advantage of the perfect photo op and old world charm the city offers. Tulip Time is truly a magical time and something every Michigander should experience at least once-- just make sure to come prepared.

I wonder if the event will attract more visitors this year after the release of Nicole Kidman's Michigan-based thriller Holland on Amazon Prime?

However, we're saddened to learn one of the festival's signature attractions won't be present at the 2025 event. A social media post explains,

The Michigan Maritime Museum is disappointed to announce a change of course for tall ship Friends Good Will during this years Tulip Time Festival. Due to extremely low water levels in South Haven Harbor, the ship cannot safely navigate an exit from its home port until dredging can occur.

No More Tall Ships

I missed the dockside tours during my first visit to Tulip Time and I've been kicking myself ever since! Sadly it looks like 2025 is not the year I will experience the replica of the original top sail merchant sloop which,

sailed the Great Lakes as a merchant vessel before being captured by the British during the War of 1812.

That is, unless I want to make the drive to South Haven, Michigan to see the Friends Good Will which is still offering the same experience to visitors wanting to learn more and explore the historic replica ship from the 1810s. Find more information here.

Inside the De Zwaan Windmill, Holland