Watch the Trailer For Nicole Kidman’s Holland, Michigan Movie

"Every day I get to wake up in the best place on Earth-- Holland, Michigan."

We first learned about the Nicole Kidman-led project in 2022 and now we finally have our first look and an air date! Check out the first look for Holland the movie:

Described as a "Fargo-esque" thriller the script for the film was written by Andrew Sodroski and directed by Mimi Cave. According to the film's IMDb page the movie is,

A thriller centered on a woman [Kidman] who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life.

Kidman, who also helped produce the project, is joined by stars Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Filming in Michigan

While Holland, Michigan and its iconic windmill De Zwaan are prevalent throughout the trailer, much of the movie was not in fact filmed in Holland. While the film was in search of local extras in the Holland area and a portion of filming did in fact take place at De Zwaan, the iconic Tulip Time parade scene was actually filmed in Tennessee.

Remember how Michigan used to have film tax credits which was an incentive to bring such Hollywood productions such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Transformers: The Last Knight, and 30 Minutes or Less to Michigan? Unfortunately those were repealed by Gov. Rick Snyder in 2015.

Holland is an Amazon streaming exclusive and will debut on the platform March 27, 2025. Take a look at the trailer below:

