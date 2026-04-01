Burritos are the pinnacle of casual cuisine. They're entire meals packed into one tidy, delicious tortilla pouch—and it can be any meal, from breakfast to lunch to dinner to late-night snack—that fits in one (or maybe two) hands. And one spot in Indiana takes super-fresh ingredients and pairs them with delicious meats to create the Hoosier state's best burrito.

Indiana Restaurant Ranked 'Best Burrito' In The State

Cheapism ranked the best places in America for a burrito filled with flavorful, perfectly textured bites that keep customers coming back. And one popular Indiana restaurant gets high praise for bringing some serious flavor and portions to the plate.

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El Taco Real has been a reliable, classic place for authentic Mexican food in Hammond for decades. Cheapism says:

"El Taco Real is a full-scratch kitchen, which means everything is homemade. Translation? Your pork, picadillo beef, or shredded chicken burrito will be fresh and delicious every time. Oh, and it’s two to an order."

El Taco Real's burrito dinner starts with two huge flour tortillas, stuffed with frijoles and their famous pork filling, Picadillo-style beef, shredded chicken, or steak, and smothered in cheese.

If you're on the hunt for Indiana's best burrito, you can save the guesswork because El Taco Real in Hammond is the spot everyone keeps coming back to.



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