Many Michigan residents prefer shopping on Amazon for the convenience of getting household goods and groceries delivered quickly to their door. And the delivery giant is warning customers to beware of scammers, creating a new wave of text scams to steal personal information and money.

Michigan Amazon Customers Warned: Beware Of Latest Text Scams

Amazon impersonation attacks are nothing new. It’s one of the most mimicked brands in the world, given its vast reach and customer base. Scammers can reach millions of potential shoppers with the same message, hoping many have made a recent purchase. Security researchers warn that a new wave of scam texts impersonating Amazon’s product recall messages could give hackers direct access to your account.

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Tactics include scammers claiming there are order issues or account problems through product recall notifications. These notifications include fake order numbers with phishing URLs. If you click the link, scammers will ask for your bank account information or your credit card information. The consumer likely thinks that's a way to get a refund, but it's really a way for scammers to steal your banking information and money.

“If you receive a message about the purchase of a product or service,” the retail giant says, “do not respond to the message or click on any link in the message; instead, log into your Amazon account or use the Amazon mobile app and confirm that it is really in your purchase history before taking any action.”

To stay safe from these scams, Amazon offers the following guidelines:

Verify order numbers directly through the Amazon app or website

Never grant remote access to your computer to resolve account issues.

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