There are dramatic escapes… and then there’s this hilarious moment that went viral in Muskegon Heights, Michigan.

A video making the rounds online shows a woman in police custody during what appears to be a routine booking process Saturday afternoon in West Michigan. Officers are focused on handling paperwork and waiting for fingerprint equipment when something unexpected happens.

She just… leaves. She squeezed her little body through the gap of the open window of the police SUV and left.

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No struggle. No chase. No big moment where everyone turns and shouts. The woman quietly jogs out of the scene while officers are distracted, creating what might be the funniest escape ever caught on camera. I can't believe it actually worked. You can watch the escape thanks to the YouTube video from The Block Paper Weekly below. But that's not where this story ends. It gets crazier.

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About an hour after the escape, the same female suspect was allegedly involved in a breaking and entering incident, according to a Muskegon Heights Police press release.

The suspect remained on the run until her capture Tuesday morning, according to WWMT.

Tuesday, officers found the woman in an abandoned home on Rotterdam Avenue near Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. As of Tuesday, the woman remains in Muskegon County Jail on several charges, including home invasion.

There are currently several copies of the escape video getting thousands of views on Facebook, YouTube, IG, and TikTok.

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