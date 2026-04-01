Burritos make the perfect portable meal choice at any time of the day. And there's one spot in Michigan where each burrito is built with fresh, flavorful fillings, perfectly seasoned meats, wrapped in a warm tortilla. Once you've had a burrito this good, nothing compares, and that's why it's been named the best in the state.

Popular Michigan Restaurant Ranked 'Best Burrito' In The State

Cheapism ranked the best places in America for a burrito filled with flavorful, perfectly textured bites that keep customers coming back. One popular spot in Michigan serves up some seriously outstanding tacos, but we're here to talk burritos.

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Everyone has their own personal favorites when it comes to burritos, and when you stop in at Mi Pueblo in Detroit, you can build your perfect one. Cheapism says:

"You’ll be fine with whatever you stuff into your burrito at the locally worshiped Mi Pueblo, but it might haunt you if you never tried the pork rinds in salsa verde."

Fill your burrito with perfectly seasoned meats, such as Tinga (Spicy Shredded Chicken Breast), Carnitas (Mexican Style Pork), or Suadero (Beef Steak). Then add traditional fillings such as onions, tomato, cilantro, rice, and beans, and choose your favorite sauce to smother your burrito.

If you're on the hunt for Michigan's best burrito, you can save the guesswork because Mi Pueblo is the spot everyone keeps coming back to.

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