Chicken nuggets are a weeknight staple in many Michigan homes as an easy and convenient meal or snack. However, a new health alert has been issued for a popular brand of chicken nuggets that may contain lead, and residents are urged to check their freezers.

Chicken Nuggets Sold At Michigan Walmart Stores May Contain Lead

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for frozen chicken nuggets sold at Walmart stores that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead. Consuming high levels of lead can have lasting effects on children's developing brains and nervous systems. The chicken nuggets were sold under Walmart's Great Value brand in Michigan and stores nationwide.

Get our free mobile app

A recall has not been initiated for this product because it is no longer available to purchase from Walmart. However, because the chicken nuggets have a shelf life of a year, FSIS is concerned that consumers may still have them in their freezer. Here's what to look for:

The only Great Value chicken nuggets affected by this health alert are the dinosaur-shaped variety that were produced on Feb. 10, 2026.

29-ounce bags containing approximately 36 Great Value Fully Cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets with the "Best if Used By" date Feb. 10, 2027, lot code 0416DPO1215, and establishment number “P44164” printed on the back of the bag.

FSIS is currently investigating the issue, and more products may be added at a later date. If you have the chicken nuggets, you should not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

30 Products You Didn't Know Were Made In Michigan There are plenty of products you use every day that you may not realize were created here in Michigan. Here are 30 made here in the Great Lakes State. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill