Many Michigan residents have a cupboard full of pans used to cook a variety of different meals. And Michigan residents are urged to check their homes for pans that could cause serious injury.

Walmart And Costco Stores In Michigan Recall Pans For Burn Hazard

A popular cooking pan set that was sold for years at Costco, Walmart, and Amazon is being recalled after reports of flying metal causing injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall affects nearly 740,000 pans. The company says it is aware of at least 98 incidents in which the cap detached and ejected, including one report of a consumer suffering bruising and burn injuries. Here's what to look for:

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The pans affected by this recall are Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless steel sauté pans sold in a two-piece set that includes one 10-inch pan and one 11.5-inch pan. The recalled pans have a UPC of “0-80313-08131-6.” They were sold across the U.S. in Costco stores and online on Costco, Walmart, and Amazon websites from August 2021 through February 2026.

Owners of the recalled pans can reach E Mishan toll-free at 888-230-6698 or visit the website's recall page for more information. The company's home page at granitestone.com also features a "Recall Information" link.