Kalamazoo has plenty of good places to eat. These are not those places. These are places that should trigger your survival instincts, your common sense, and possibly a call from someone asking, “Are you doing okay?”

We know where to get the best burgers in the Kalamazoo area. We even know where to go when we want good Sushi in Kalamazoo. However, there are a handful of places you should avoid eating at in Kalamazoo. If you disagree with any of these, I simply can't help you.

4 Places to NEVER Eat in Kalamazoo

#1. The bottom of the Kalamazoo River.

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Let’s start strong with a location that really commits to the “wet food” concept. Eating at the bottom of the Kalamazoo River is bad for several reasons, and near the top of that list is this: Nobody likes a soggy sandwich.

As beautiful as the Kalamazoo River looks on a sunny Spring day downtown, it is a very dirty body of water. If your lunch requires scuba gear, it’s not lunch anymore. It’s a cry for help.

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#2. The Kalamazoo County Jail.

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No disrespect to the people doing their jobs there, but one of your life goals should be avoiding any meal plan that begins with “after booking.” Jail should not be where you discover today’s chef special.

Also, let’s be honest: some foods are fine in freedom but become deeply regrettable in confinement. Beans? In a shared cell? That’s not a side dish. That’s biological warfare with a tray.

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#3. Your friend's mom's house when your friend is away at college.

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This one is less about food safety and more about life safety.

Yes, your friend’s mom makes elite soup. Yes, she always has snacks. Yes, she may be very nice. But there are some driveways your car simply should not be parked in. Kalamazoo is not that big; people talk, and you do not need to become the weird subplot at somebody else’s family Thanksgiving.

#4. Behind, beside, inside, or in front of a dumpster.

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There’s “budget-friendly,” and then there’s “rabies-adjacent.”

Look, we’ve all made questionable choices. We’ve all stared at leftovers and thought, “technically…” But the dumpster is where food goes to begin its villain origin story. Nothing good has ever started with, “I found this near some leaking trash bags.”

And eating inside a dumpster? That’s not a meal. That’s you auditioning for a tetanus commercial.

Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Visit in Kalamazoo It's unclear as to why, but Guy Fieri has never made the trip into Western Michigan to try our food. So here's a list of some of the best spots in Kalamazoo for the Mayor of Flavortown to try out if he ever makes the trip.

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