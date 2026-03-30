Many Michigan residents prefer to shop on Amazon because the delivery giant offers quick, easy delivery of thousands of household items and groceries. However, residents are urged to check their recent purchases for a potentially deadly product.

Michigan Residents Warned Of Urgent Amazon Product Recall

The U.S. Product Safety Commission has recalled products sold on Amazon after two deaths were reported related to their use. About 122,000 portable bed rails are being recalled due to the risk of serious injury or death from entrapment and asphyxiation. Bed users can become entrapped between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, according to the CPSC notice. Residents are urged to check for the following:

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The recall affects three models of Vive Health Bed Rails:

Vive Health Compact Bed Rail, model LVA2009SLV

Bed Rail Collection V, model LVA2097SLV

Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024

The bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon, vivehealth.com, and other stores from September 2019 to December 2025 for between $45 and $90.

There have been reports of two entrapment deaths associated with one model of the bed rails. One 97-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Texas, while a 93 -year-old man died at his home in Florida.

If you have them, you should not use them and contact Vive Health for a full refund. For more information about the recall, contact Vive Health by phone at 800-487-3808, by email, or online.

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