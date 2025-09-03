From shoe removal to curling irons, the TSA is shaking things up at Michigan airports. Here’s what you need to know before your next trip.

The TSA situation is fairly easy to get through in smaller airports like the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. However, you'd better be ready if you're flying out of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

There was a time when the list of banned items for carry-on luggage and checked bags rarely changed. Lately, it's a very fluid list with frequent changes. It's important to know what you can and can not take on your flight.

Just 5 months ago, nearly a dozen items were taken off the banned list. It's rare to get that kind of good news from the TSA. A couple of months later, we learned that we won't have to take our shoes off at Michigan airports anymore.

Many of the banned or restricted items are obvious, like weapons, for example. Back in May, we learned about a not-so-obvious set of restricted items: External Power Banks. But we were just alerted to yet another addition to the list.

What's the latest item added to the TSA Banned List?

The latest item added to the TSA Banned From Checked Bags list is: Butane Curing Irons, according to TSA.gov.

Cordless curling irons containing a gas cartridge and butane-fueled curling irons are allowed in carry-on bags only. A safety cover must be securely fitted over the heating element. The device must be protected from accidental activation. Gas refills (spare cartridges) are not allowed in either checked or carry-on bags.

Get the full TSA list of banned and restricted items by tapping here.

