Michigan Travel Alert: TSA Makes Sweeping Changes To Banned List

If you are flying out of one of the 236 public airports in Michigan, be prepared for TSA changes.

These changes are a good thing as technology is giving TSA a helping hand, according to MSN,

A new computed tomography (CT) scanner that can analyze the contents in bottles is currently being installed in the nation's busiest airports. This means that full-size items could soon be on the roster again, with the TSA releasing a list of 11 items that no longer have to fit the three-ounce rule.

The list of what you can and cannot take on a plane is long and complicated. Let's start with the easy stuff. Below you'll find a list of new items that are no longer restricted by the TSA in alphabetical order.

11 New Items With No TSA Restrictions

New TSA rules Canva loading...

Biological specimens

Breast milk or baby formula

Duty-free items sealed in a tamper-evident bag

Food and drink for infants and toddlers

Fresh eggs

Ice packs or gel packs for medically necessary items

Liquid-filled teethers

Live fish transported in water

Over-the-counter medications

Prescription medications in gel, liquid, or aerosol form

Wet batteries

The golden rule remains the same. Arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight. This should allow plenty of time for you to go through TSA screenings before finding your gate. It may also allow you time to buy the most expensive, yet unsatisfying snacks you've ever purchased.

When it comes to what you cannot bring onto your flight, things get complicated. Some items can be in your checked bag but not carry-on. While other items can be in your carry-on but only a certain amount.

The "What Can I Bring" list, which includes the banned items, is a 50-page list on the TSA website. They will have the obvious items like weapons and hazardous chemicals. But then there are strange items like cooking spray and drills on the banned list. Check out the full list on the official TSA website by tapping here.

