Flying anytime soon? Make sure you're up to date on the newest rules and regulations from the TSA.

An essential item for any traveler no matter the destination, the latest ban from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no doubt affect your next trip. I always keep this item in my purse, but how dangerous is it really?

As a somewhat fairly frequent flyer I'm still confused on what I can and can't bring through TSA. I'm still of the mindset that I can only travel with 3 oz. bottles of shampoo and liquids however that rule only applies to carry-on luggage now, liquids larger than 3.4 oz. are permitted in checked bags regardless of amount inside.

The latest ban from TSA affects Michigan flyers who may have the item pulled from their luggage leading to travel delays and potentially missed flights:

External Power Banks and Portable Rechargers

You know how in-demand and highly coveted any outlet at the airport is, right? Can you imagine traveling without a portable power bank? These travel accessories contain problematic lithium-ion batteries which may overheat during a process called thermal runaway,

Thermal runaway can occur without warning as a result of various factors, including if the battery is damaged, overheated, exposed to water, overcharged, or improperly packed. Thermal runaway can also occur on its own due to manufacturing defects. Flight crews are trained to recognize and respond to lithium battery fires in the cabin. -FAA.gov

Spare power banks and chargers are only permitted in carry-on luggage. That way if there is a problem flight crews can address it immediately. I'm sure we've all seen those videos on social media right?

According to the FAA batteries banned from checked luggage include: power Banks, cell phone battery charging cases, rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries, cell phone batteries, laptop batteries, power banks, external batteries, portable rechargers.

