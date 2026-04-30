With gas prices skyrocketing to $5 per gallon, who can afford to take long road trips? Skip the drive and stay at these Michigan wineries offering a unique staycation experience.

Did you know: Nearly 13,000 acres of vineyards supply our over 140 wineries here in the Great Lakes State.

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Sure, we've heard of winery tours that shuttle sippers safely from one winery to the next, but have you ever thought about just staying the night instead?

While Southwest Michigan is home to one of the state’s oldest wineries (Warner Vineyards), the Traverse City area is often referred to as “Michigan wine country.” Known for its award-winning wines and must-visit vineyards, many people don’t realize you can take the experience even further by staying overnight at the winery itself.

What makes Michigan wine so special? According to the Pure Michigan tourism bureau,

the unique lake effect creates perfect fruit-growing conditions with moderate temperatures that don’t hit extreme highs or lows. A long season allows the grapes to ripen and deepen in flavor, which is especially beneficial for big reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot.

I imagine these wineries and inns would be perfect for the ultimate girls trip or perhaps a romantic weekend. And because we're talking about alcohol here, that means your weekend getaway we be child-free and therefore-- quiet!

Don't forget to explore the rest of the area while you're there. Traverse City is so much more than just wine!

Visit Traverse City once and you may never want to leave — but the good news is, you don't have to. Between the wineries, lakes, beaches, and golf courses, you'll have more things to do than there are hours in a day or days in a year. Visitors and locals alike revel in a typical year's full of outdoor concerts, drive-in theater visits, and, of course, all the majesty of the West Grand Traverse Bay. -- Cheapism.com, 2025

4 Michigan Wineries Offering Overnight Stays Uncork and unwind at these Michigan wineries offering some of the most scenic views in the entire state. Each of these wineries give you the option to book an overnight stay. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon