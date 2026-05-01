Brace yourself, the "Big Boy" is coming!

As part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive is set to roll through Indiana this summer to the delight of railfans and spectators.

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I’ve been eagerly awaiting the chance to see this historic locomotive, and now it’s confirmed that Big Boy will roll into Indiana for its first-ever visit this June!

Historic Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 - Getty Images loading...

I’m not entirely sure how to explain what happened the day I turned 36, but something shifted. Suddenly I found myself fascinated by bird watching and steam locomotives, Big Boy No. 4014 in particular.

According to the Union Pacific rail line, Big Boy is making a historic coast-to-coast tour this year which includes,

major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops in 10 states, including stops for the first time in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

Big Boy launched its tour last month from Sacramento and will travel through Indiana on June 5th, after departing Chicago. Spectators can catch a glimpse of Big Boy as it travels along the rail through: Hobart, Valparaiso, Knox, Argos, Claypool, South Whitely, and Fort Wayne.

Note: the only Indiana stop with public access will be Argos where a 2:15 pm arrival is expected.

About Big Boy No. 4014

There were actually 25 "Big Boys" originally built for the Union Pacific Railroad as a means to haul freight between Ogden, Utah and Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 in particular,

...was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and relocated it back to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019

Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive As part of the United States' 250th anniversary, Union Pacific is joining in the festivities with the legendary Big Boy Locomotive Number 4014 embarking on a coast-to-coast tour that will take the historic train across the nation, with stops in Salt Lake City, Omaha, Nebraska, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and more. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice