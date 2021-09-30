This weekend begins the month where all things spooky, creepy, and eerie become the coolest and most utilized to add excitement to different events. Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays in the country, and with its return come the Halloween events. This October 30th, there will be the return of the annual Tricks, Treats, & Tacos event at the Battle Creek Harley-Davison 5738 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI. This year they've got a lot in store.

The event goes down from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and there will be trick or treating for kids in all of their departments. They're also going to be holding a costume contest and the best costume wins a prize. Of course, what would an event called Tricks, Treats, & Tacos be without some locally made tacos to come through? That's why they're going to be welcoming the Teresa’s Kitchen Food Truck to serve lunch outside.

More Halloween Events

There are already lots of events being announced for October and this is just one of many that will be happening in our area for kids. Here's a current list of some other events that we've found so far:

Calhoun County Campgrounds Hosting Halloween Camping Extravaganza-

Oct. 8th- 10th:Trick or treating on Saturday, campsite decorating contest, costume contest, activities, wagon rides, tractor train and more.

Celery Flats Fall Festival-

Sunday, October 3rd: Crafts and historical demonstrations like rope making, glass blowing, and blacksmiths, as well as an activity at the cemetery to learn about early Portage settlers. Horse & buggy rides.

Ramona Park Monster Mash: Hokus Pokus Event

October 30th 3 p.m.: Includes trick-or-treating, a ride through a spooky trail and a drive-in style movie in the park beginning at dusk (Hokus Pokus).