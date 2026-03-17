A Costco membership provides Indiana shoppers with exclusive prices on everyday goods and access to signature Costco products. And one popular food item is now being recalled from Indiana stores that could lead to serious illness.

Salmonella Fears Spark Recall Of Costco Meal Kits In Indiana

Costco is recalling one of its ready-made meal kits after a supplier flagged a potential Salmonella contamination in one of the product’s ingredients. According to the CDC, Salmonella can commonly make people sick if they eat contaminated food. It can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. The following product is included in the recall:

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Costco's meatloaf with mashed Yukon potatoes and glaze, sold in 26 states, including Indiana, plus Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, has been recalled. Costco said it pulled the meatloaf meals from shelves because Griffith Foods Inc., an ingredient supplier, announced the recall of an ingredient in the kits. The affected meal kits have sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16. They were sold at stores between March 2 and March 13, according to the recall notice.

No illnesses or injuries had been reported in connection with the recall. Still, the retailer moved quickly to pull the product from shelves and alert members directly.

Anyone who purchased the recalled meatloaf should not eat it. Customers can return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

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