As soon as it hits September it is Halloween season in my mind and I immediately start making plans for different things I can do to celebrate the season. A family event has just been announced in Portage that has all the best experiences wrapped up into one event, while also staying kid friendly. Ramona Park & Portage Parks & Recreation will host Monster Mash at Ramona Park at 8600 South Sprinkle Road on Saturday, October 30th at 3 p.m.. This event includes trick-or-treating, a ride through a spooky trail and a drive-in style movie in the park beginning at dusk. The movie showing will be the Halloween favorite, Hokus Pokus.

Parking for the movie will begin at 6 p.m. and will be first come, first served. No registration is required, but dressing-up is strongly encouraged. Event planners are suggesting families arrive early as parking is limited. They're also asking for people to bring unused/new/gently used coats, hats, cloves, scarves or other winter apparel to donate locally.

This is one of the many local events that we have to look forward to in our neck of the woods. On the other side of the state, Detroit is throwing their first ever FrankenFest 2021. The event is described as:

a new festival showcasing mad, magical and mystical artwork and exhibits from the areas most intriguing vendors along with literary guests, haunt aficionados and paranormal experts comes to this unique one-day event at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

Either one you go to, Halloween is back, baby.