Tis the season for April showers and spring weddings. If you're someone who got engaged over the holiday season, congrats! Now, what?

Wedding and bridal expos have been popping up across West Michigan. However, let's just skip the crowds and lines and get everything you need to know straight from the source:

Local West Michigan brides themselves!

On a personal note, 2026 is the year I could be getting engaged myself! Of course, I'm already being bombarded with sponsored ads for rings, venues, and all things bride-to-be. So, I'm taking plenty of notes for when the time does finally come.

However, this reminds me of a post I once saw on my local Facebook group:

Boyfriend and I of almost 4 years are eloping here in just a few short months as he is enlisting and was wondering where some good places the ceremony could take place instead of a courthouse. We plan on having 10 guests with 2 toddlers -- Jenna O.

The good news is that in this economy, scaled-down and intimate weddings, often called "micro-weddings," are very much in right now. Gone are the days of carriage rides and dove releases, now we're doing intimate ceremonies with only our most cherished friends and family.

Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials! Here are a few intimate venues across the Kalamazoo area to consider for your big day:

