Calhoun County Campgrounds Hosting Halloween Camping Extravaganza

What's better than telling campfire ghost stories, roasting marshmallows and getting in the Halloween spirit? Halloween is definitely one of the most popular holidays apart from Christmas, which are both the highest valued holidays in America, financially speaking. The Calhoun County Campgrounds is doing their part get people in the spirit by once again hosting their Halloween Camping Extravaganza the weekend of October 8th through the 10th.

Registration is needed to reserve your spot for the weekend and tickets for the Extravaganza are $70, which covers you for the entire weekend. The campground is requesting you contact them here to reserve your spot because apparently they go really fast.

Get our free mobile app

One of the organizers Heather Newcomb gave some feedback about what can be expected besides camping for the weekend:

There will be many things planned. We are working on some new stuff this year. More details to come. Trick or treating on Saturday, campsite decorating contest, costume contest, activities, wagon rides, tractor train and more.