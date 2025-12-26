Toyota Recalls Thousands Of New Hybrid Vehicles in Michigan

Hybrid cars have become one of the newest trends in the automotive industry as almost every manufacturer is creating their own version. Hybrid vehicles do a great job of fusing two worlds together is creating a car that is able to run off of both electricity and gas, basically doubling the distance the car can travel before needing to recharge/refuel.

As always, there have been people who have opposed the idea from the beginning, and they have had a number of reasons to disagree with the idea as well. For example, there have been several instances where electric vehicles have had system malfunctions and have placed drivers in danger because they lose control of the car.

There are pros and cons to hybrid vehicles just like anything else in the world and they are not exempt from a visit by the recall monster. In fact, most if not all manufacturers that have created hybrid vehicles have had to recall them at least once for several different issues. Toyota is joining the crew as they have had to recall thousands of their 2025 and 2026 models in Michigan for multiple concerns.

MLive reports:

An estimated 55,000 Toyota hybrid vehicles have been recalled because of an issue that can cause a fire or loss of motive power. The automaker announced the recall this week, which includes certain 2025-26 Camry and 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. “A bolt inside the inverter in the hybrid powertrain can become loose and could lead to a loss of motive power or could lead to a fire when the vehicle is on,” reads a portion of the recall announcement. “A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds or a vehicle fire could increase the risk of a crash or an injury.”

Drivers of the recalled vehicles will be notified once they have a repair ready, they are anticipating mid-February, and all repairs will be free of cost to vehicle owners.