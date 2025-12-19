Ford Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles in Michigan For Parking Issue

Most people remember their first car, what it felt like to buy it, get it registered with the secretary of state, and the first time driving it. It's one of the most precious and memorable moments of our lives. As one of the biggest purchases anybody will ever make, most people hold their vehicles near and dear to their heart.

Michigan is one of the few states that can claim a significant stake in the advancement of the automotive industry in the United States. There are several automotive manufacturers who have called or still call Michigan home. Ford is one of those companies and they have been helping Michigan residents travel the roads for over a century.

Unfortunately, many people in Michigan and around the United States don't have the most trust in Ford. In fact, some people have said Ford stands for things like Fix or Repaid Daily, Found on Roadside Dead, and others. They haven't helped their cases recently with a few recalls and they have just announced another that places drivers in danger.

Do You Own A Ford? Are You Having Issues With Your Parking Gear?

The Associated Press via MSN reports:

Ford is recalling more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. because of a parking function problem that could lead to them rolling away. The Detroit automaker said that the recall includes certain 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E, and 2025-2026 Maverick vehicles. At issue is the integrated park module, which may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park. Ford said that it will implement a park module software update for free.

Read More: Honda Recalls Thousands of Accord Hybrids in Michigan

Vehicles owners should reach out to Ford customer service or the nearest dealership if they have questions or are looking for their free update.