Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025

Voting has closed after nearly 3,000 total votes. We now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops for 2025.  Did your favorite tattoo shop make the top 5?  Scroll down and find out.

We are grateful to everyone who nominated and voted for their favorite tattoo shops.  Without your participation, we couldn't have made this poll happen.  We would also like to extend our congratulations to all of the tattoo shops nominated.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

After dominating last year's poll and grabbing the top spot, they came in very respectably 5th place this year with 7.54% of the vote.

  • Location: 107 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078
  • Phone: (269) 355-8852
#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

Brick House dropped from number 2 to number 4 this year, but they pulled in a very impressive 15.61% of the vote in 2025.

  • Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
  • Phone: (269) 567-8135
#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek shows up strong after not appearing on last year's poll, as they pulled in 19.71% of the vote in 2025.

  • Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015
  • Phone: (269) 719-2105
#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

Vixens Ink only missed the number 1 spot by 2 percent while they pulled in a massive 20.63% of the vote to grab the number 2 spot.

  • Location: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068
  • Phone: (269) 361-0661
#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Ink Station pulled in 22.75% of the vote to go from number 4 to number 1 this year.

  • Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
  • Phone: (269) 719-3136
Below, you'll find the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops.

