Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025

Voting has closed after nearly 3,000 total votes. We now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops for 2025. Did your favorite tattoo shop make the top 5? Scroll down and find out.

Best Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2024 Canva loading...

We are grateful to everyone who nominated and voted for their favorite tattoo shops. Without your participation, we couldn't have made this poll happen. We would also like to extend our congratulations to all of the tattoo shops nominated.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

After dominating last year's poll and grabbing the top spot, they came in very respectably 5th place this year with 7.54% of the vote.

Location: 107 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078

Phone: (269) 355-8852

9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego Google Street View loading...

Get our free mobile app

#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

Brick House dropped from number 2 to number 4 this year, but they pulled in a very impressive 15.61% of the vote in 2025.

Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Phone: (269) 567-8135

Brick House Ink Kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek shows up strong after not appearing on last year's poll, as they pulled in 19.71% of the vote in 2025.

Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-2105

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek Google Street View loading...

#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

Vixens Ink only missed the number 1 spot by 2 percent while they pulled in a massive 20.63% of the vote to grab the number 2 spot.

Location: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

Phone: (269) 361-0661

Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall Google Street View loading...

#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Ink Station pulled in 22.75% of the vote to go from number 4 to number 1 this year.

Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-3136

Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek Google Street View loading...

Below, you'll find the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops.

Read More: Michigan Nearly Tops List of States Selling the Best Weed

Read More: Michigan Nearly Tops List of States Selling the Best Weed

Read More: Michigan Nearly Tops List of States Selling the Best Weed

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Tattoo Shops 2024

#5. Wicked Ways Tattoos in Kalamazoo

#4. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

#3. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers

#2. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

#1. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

Click here to see the full poll results from 2024.

Best 15 Tattoo Shops in Michigan These are the best tattoo shops in all of Michigan according to Google Reviews as of January 2024. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison