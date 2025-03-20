Nominate Your Favorite Tattoo Shop in Southwest Michigan 2025

The search for the best tattoo shops in Southwest Michigan is underway! Nominate your favorite tattoo shop and make your voice heard before the March 30 deadline.

Tattoos are forever. You better go to one of the best tattoo shops in Southwest Michigan.

You can nominate your favorite tattoo shop below. We are accepting nominations for tattoo shops based in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County. Nominations end on Sunday, March 30th and voting begins on Monday, March 31st. Only one nomination per tattoo shop is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

While we patiently wait for the results of the 2025 Southwest Michigan tattoo shop poll. check out last year's results below.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2024

#5. Wicked Ways Tattoos in Kalamazoo received 9.06% of the vote this year.

#4. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek pulled in 11.42% of the vote in 2024.

#3. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers received 15.82% of the vote landing them at #3.

#2. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo pulled in an impressive 16.97% of the vote to nab number 2.

#1. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego dominated with a whopping 18.40% of the vote, they grabbed the top spot in 2024.

You can see the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2024 by tapping here.

