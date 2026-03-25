Text scams are more prevalent in Michigan and reaching record levels as scammers are creating more believable, targeted messages. And officials are warning that tolls and ticket scams are heating up for Michigan drivers.

Officials Warn Michigan Drivers Of Text Scam Over Tolls & Tickets

Scammers know we're going to be behind the wheel, and they're bound to hit us up again with more scams that hide behind claims of unpaid tolls and unpaid parking tickets. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a new consumer alert about fake texts that often will direct you to a link to pay up and could wipe out your bank account. Here's what to know:

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

One of the scams in Michigan involves a “Notice of Civil Infraction Hearing.” The messages claim the target committed a “toll violation” and must either appear in court or admit responsibility and pay a fine.

Other scams involve messages from either the Michigan Department of Transportation or the Secretary of State, again claiming that the target is wanted for unpaid toll fees. The messages typically include a link directing the target to pay the fine. However, there are no toll roads in Michigan, so texts seeking payments should be dismissed. Nessel's office offers a few ways to tell if you are receiving a fake message:

Is unsolicited.

Is sent from an unusually long phone number (10 or more digits).

Includes a link that is likely shortened or scrambled.

Written with a sense of urgency.

Contains grammatical and spelling errors.

Requests personal or financial information.

According to Nessel’s office, consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) or sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission. Consumers may also report fake messages to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) website.

10 Michigan Cities to Avoid After Dark in 2026 violent and property crime rates per 100,000 people to keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. The security experts at Reolink didn’t go off vibes or reputation here. They dug into recent crime data, comparingto keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow