Before you plan next week's meals, check your freezer and pantry for any products that may be affected by two ongoing recalls in Michigan.

Two Ongoing Food Recalls To Know About In Michigan This Week

A growing recall involving Trader Joe’s frozen meals has now expanded to nearly 10 million pounds of food. This week, frozen foods manufacturer Ajinomoto Foods North America announced a massive expansion to its February recall of frozen fried rice products sold at Trader Joe's. The recall follows multiple consumer complaints of glass contamination in its fried rice products, and now Ajinomoto has added more than a dozen additional products that may be contaminated with glass.

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The update now includes frozen shu mai and additional fried rice varieties sold at Trader Joe's. Customers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat them and should dispose of or return them to the store for a refund.

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According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), more than 25,000 cases of ready-to-eat pizza and bread products were recalled due to potential metal contamination. Products were sold under multiple brand names, including HelloFresh, Frederik's by Meijer, Fresh & Simple, and Trader Joe's.

Some of the food products that were part of the recall are listed below:

Hello Fresh Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza

Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 29, 2026

Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 30, 2026

Lot Code 20377537 and Use-By Date Sept. 4, 2026

Lot Code 20377821 and Use-By Date Sept. 5, 2026

Frederik's by Meijer Slow Roasted Tomato & Parm Focaccia

Lot Code 20359045 and Use-By Date April 27, 2026

Lot Code 20360217 and Use-By Date April 28, 2026

Lot Code 20367746 and Use-By Date July 3, 2026

Lot Code 20373614 and Use-By Date Aug. 3, 2026

Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread, Roasted Tomato & Parm

Lot code 20366937 and Use-By Date July 26, 2026

Lot 20367144 and Use-By Date July 27, 2026

Lot 20367326 and Use-By Date July 28, 2026

Lot 20367484 and Use-By Date July 29, 2026

Lot 20369659 Use-By Date Aug. 11, 2026

Lot 20370576 Use-By Date Aug. 13, 2026

Fresh & Simple Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia

Lot Code 20370988 and Use-By Date July 19, 2026

Customers are urged to throw the recalled pizzas and bread away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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