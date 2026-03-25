A recall of two of Michigan's favorite comfort foods, bread and pizza, has hit retail stores in the Great Lakes state due to potential metal contamination.

Bread And Pizza Recall Hits Trader Joe's and Meijer In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), more than 25,000 cases of ready-to-eat pizza and bread products were recalled because they may be contaminated with metal fragments. products were sold under multiple brand names, including HelloFresh, Frederik's by Meijer, Fresh & Simple, and Trader Joe's. To determine if you have the contaminated products, look for the following:

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Hello Fresh Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza with the UPC 8 57919 00785 5 Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 29, 2026 Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 30, 2026 Lot Code 20377537 and Use-By Date Sept. 4, 2026 Lot Code 20377821 and Use-By Date Sept. 5, 2026

Frederik's by Meijer Slow Roasted Tomato & Parm Focaccia with the UPC 7 13733 88387 0 Lot Code 20359045 and Use-By Date April 27, 2026 Lot Code 20360217 and Use-By Date April 28, 2026 Lot Code 20367746 and Use-By Date July 3, 2026 Lot Code 20373614 and Use-By Date Aug. 3, 2026

Fresh & Simple Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia with the UPC 8 50061 35318 4 Lot Code 20370988 and Use-By Date July 19, 2026

Trader Joe's Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parm with the UPC 0064 4358

Lot Code 20366937 and Use-By Date July 26, 2026

Lot Code 20367144 and Use-By Date July 27, 2026

Lot Code 20367326 and Use-By Date July 28, 2026

Lot Code 20367484 and Use-By Date July 29, 2026

Lot Code 20369659 and Use-By Date Aug. 11, 2026

Lot Code 20370576 and Use-By Date Aug. 13, 2026

Lot Code 20371292 and Use-By Date Aug. 18, 2026

Lot Code 20371619 and Use-By Date Aug. 19, 2026

Lot Code 20367326 and Use-By Date Aug. 20, 2026

Lot Code 20375535 and Use-By Date Sept. 14, 2026

Lot Code 20376542 and Use-By Date Sept. 27, 2026

Lot Code 20376732 and Use-By Date Sept. 28, 2026

Lot Code 20376925 and Use-By Date Sept. 29, 2026

Lot Code 20377124 and Use-By Date Sept. 30, 2026

Lot Code 20377366 and Use-By Date Oct. 1, 2026

Lot Code 20378027 and Use-By Date Oct. 6, 2026

Lot Code 20378264 and Use-By Date Oct. 7, 2026

Lot Code 20378471 and Use-By Date Oct. 8, 2026

Lot Code 20379131 and Use-By Date Oct. 11, 2026

Lot Code 20379267 and Use-By Date Oct. 12, 2026

Lot Code 20379723 and Use-By Date Oct. 13, 2026

Lot Code 20380072 and Use-By Date Oct. 14, 2026

Lot Code 20380255 and Use-By Date Oct. 15, 2026

If you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them, as eating metal-contaminated foods could lead to serious internal injury.

Instead, throw the recalled pizzas and bread away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison