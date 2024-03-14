Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2024
After nearly 4,000 total votes, we now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops for 2024. Did your favorite tattoo shop make the top 5? Scroll down and find out.
Congrats to all of the amazingly talented tattoo artists that make this poll possible. And, a huge thank you to everyone who voted.
#5. Wicked Ways Tattoos in Kalamazoo received 9.06% of the vote this year.
- Location: 5025 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone: (269) 254-8519
#4. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek pulled in 11.42% of the vote in 2024.
- Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
- Phone: (269) 719-3136
#3. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers received the same percentage of votes in 2024 as they did when they were #1 in 2021. However, 15.82% of the vote lands them at #3 this year.
- Location: 32 N Main St, Three Rivers, MI 49093
- Phone: (269) 718-3846
#2. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo pulled in an impressive 16.97% of the vote to nab the second spot.
- Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
- Phone: (269) 567-8135
#1. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego dominated with a whopping 18.40% of the vote, they grabbed the top spot in 2024.
- Location: 120 N Farmer St, Otsego, MI 49078
- Phone: (269) 355-8852
Couldn't find your favorite Southwest Michigan tattoo shop in the top 5? No worries. Check out the full poll results below.
