After nearly 4,000 total votes, we now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops for 2024. Did your favorite tattoo shop make the top 5? Scroll down and find out.

Best Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2024 Canva loading...

Congrats to all of the amazingly talented tattoo artists that make this poll possible. And, a huge thank you to everyone who voted.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2024

#5. Wicked Ways Tattoos in Kalamazoo received 9.06% of the vote this year.

Location: 5025 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone: (269) 254-8519

Wicked Ways Tattoo in Kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

#4. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek pulled in 11.42% of the vote in 2024.

Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-3136

Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek Google Street View loading...

#3. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers received the same percentage of votes in 2024 as they did when they were #1 in 2021. However, 15.82% of the vote lands them at #3 this year.

Location: 32 N Main St, Three Rivers, MI 49093

Phone: (269) 718-3846

Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers Google Street View loading...

#2. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo pulled in an impressive 16.97% of the vote to nab the second spot.

Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Phone: (269) 567-8135

Brick House Ink Kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

#1. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego dominated with a whopping 18.40% of the vote, they grabbed the top spot in 2024.

Location: 120 N Farmer St, Otsego, MI 49078

Phone: (269) 355-8852

9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego Google Street View loading...

Couldn't find your favorite Southwest Michigan tattoo shop in the top 5? No worries. Check out the full poll results below.

