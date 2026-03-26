When you're looking for a spot to slow down and enjoy a scratch-made breakfast of warm, fluffy, and sweet pancakes, you'll find one of America's best pancake houses in Michigan.

Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Pancakes' In The State

Cheapism ranked the best places in America, with the help of Yelp and Google reviews, local food blogs, and national publications, where you'll find the best syrup-smothered pancakes. And one Michigan restaurant has a host of tempting options to choose from.

Get our free mobile app

Nick's Original House of Pancakes in Ann Arbor offers a variety of tantalizing breakfast choices, but an order of piping hot pancakes is a must. Cheapism says:

"Nick’s Original House of Pancakes delivers classic pancakes with a perfectly fluffy texture. It’s a longtime local favorite. One diner raved: “I want to thank [Nick] for the excellent cinnamon pancakes I had during my visit to his restaurant. This is exactly the place you want to be for a Saturday morning breakfast.”

More delicious pancake options include the Nature Boy pancakes with plump blueberries, toasted walnuts, and organic granola. Deliciously decadent Peanut Butter Chip pancakes, and Michigan Cherry and Walnut pancakes, loaded with sweet Michigan cherries and walnuts.

Whether you’re ordering a simple short stack or a towering plate loaded with fruit, cream, or candy, Nick's Original House of Pancakes is worth traveling to for the best pancakes in the Great Lakes state.

What’s New to Eat? 45+ West Michigan Restaurants That Opened in 2025 Looking to explore West Michigan’s booming restaurant scene? More than 40 new dining destinations opened in 2025 across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Holland—and the list keeps growing!

From fresh bakeries and authentic Mexican restaurants to Cajun eateries, burger joints, Vietnamese spots, vegan places, a footlong hot dog establishment, and even a beloved Grand Rapids breakfast and lunch favorite brought back to life, there’s something for every taste. Don’t miss the new bars and food trucks shaking things up too! Gallery Credit: Janna