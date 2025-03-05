Popular Restaurant with 19 Michigan Locations Announce Closures

My favorite burger chain plans to close at least 70 restaurants in the United States. How many of the 19 Michigan restaurants are we losing?

We have seen several stories over the last year of major restaurant chains making huge cuts and closing locations following poor performances in their financial reports. We can now add the restaurant that serves my favorite burger, the Banzai Burger, according to Newsweek,

In its latest earnings report, Red Robin shared that its total revenue was $285.2 million. However, the net loss was $39.7 million compared to a net loss of $13.7 million during the same period of 2023.

So, how bad is it? Will we see Michigan locations close their doors?

Red Robin announced they plan to close 70 restaurants in the next 5 years and over a dozen this year, according to Restaurant Dive,

A majority of the underperforming restaurants are expected to close over the next five years upon the expiration of their leases. In 2025, the company expects to close 10 to 15 units.

Current Red Robin Michigan Locations

Ann Arbor

Brighton

Clinton

Commerce

Delta

Flint

Grandville

Holland

Kentwood

Livonia

Madison Heights

Norton Shores

Novi

Pittsfield

Portage

Roseville

Southgate

Troy

Westland

Closing underperforming restaurants is just one of their plans for the future of Red Robin. They also plan to make menu changes according to USA Today,

The company will focus on bringing guests back into its locations for "craveable food," bettering efficiency in its operations and growing profitability at the restaurant and corporate levels. Adding new menu items and promotions throughout 2025, including limited-time offers and new salad options, will be key in helping the company lure guests back.

Red Robin has not yet announced a list of restaurants they plan to close. We will keep you updated.

