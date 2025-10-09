Weekend Weather Brings Sun And Rain To Southwest Michigan
Get your umbrellas ready, folks! A mix of sun and showers is shaping up for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties this weekend.
Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, October 10th, 2025, through Sunday, October 12th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.
Calhoun County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny skies. High 66.
- Friday Night: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 45.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 64.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 40.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 69.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 65.
- Friday Night: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 45.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 63.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 40.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 67.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Van Buren County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Chance of showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 67.
- Friday Night: Rain showers are expected overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 49.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers before 2 PM. High 64.
- Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 43.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 67.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Speaking of the weather. Have you ever wondered...?
