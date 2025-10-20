A Week Of Changing Weather And Stunning Fall Scenery Ahead
As the leaves turn, this week promises a cozy blend of sunshine, rain, and thunderstorms.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, October 20th, 2025, through Sunday, October 26th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 60.
- Monday Night: Rain showers are likely overnight. Low 46.
- Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 57.
- Tuesday Night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 40.
- Wednesday: Rain showers expected. High 50.
- Wednesday Night: Rain showers before 2 am. Low 37.
- Thursday: Showers before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 51.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.
- Saturday: Partly sunny. High 57.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 39.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 60.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 60.
- Monday Night: Rain showers are likely overnight. Low 46.
- Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 57.
- Tuesday Night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 40.
- Wednesday: Rain showers expected. High 59.
- Wednesday Night: Rain showers before 2 am. Low 38.
- Thursday: Showers before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 50.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 55.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36.
- Saturday: Partly sunny. High 57.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 39.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 60.
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 61.
- Monday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Low 48.
- Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 58.
- Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 43.
- Wednesday: Rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. High 53.
- Wednesday Night: Rain showers before 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 41.
- Thursday: Showers before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 53.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 40.
- Saturday: Partly sunny. High 59.
- Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 42.
- Sunday: Partly sunny. High 61.
If you're too busy to check out the Fall colors, enjoy the drone footage below.
