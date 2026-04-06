Michigan is home to many restaurants known nationwide for their delicious menu items and unique dining experiences you can only find in the Great Lakes state. One iconic spot in Michigan is now named one of the best hidden gem restaurants in the nation.

Michigan Spot Named Best Under-The-Radar-Restaurant In The State

Cheapism ranked the best under-the-radar restaurants that may not get the accolades they deserve, but they're where you'll find some of the best food in America. Cheapism checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor, along with local news reports to track down the best-kept secret in every state.

Get our free mobile app

Turkey Roost via Facebook Turkey Roost via Facebook loading...

Turkey Roost in Kawkawlin has been sticking to what it does best for decades, serving customers their signature turkey dinners. Cheapism says:

"Since 1955, this quaint, family-owned establishment has served up gut-busting breakfast dishes and turkey plates with all the fixings. There are also deals galore for seniors. Unpretentious and a local favorite, Turkey Roost is a definite must-visit on Wednesdays to try the famous house-made turkey pot pie."

The Turkey Roost opens early for breakfast classics like pancakes and eggs, and if you're not in the mood for turkey, try the fish or beef plates. Just be sure to save room for some delicious dessert like the strawberry shortcake.

And it's not just the delicious chicken dinners customers rave about. The service and cozy vibes at Turley Roost will make you think you've stopped by Grandma's house for Sunday supper.

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition We asked ChatGPT to rank Michigan’s snobbiest towns using real U.S. Census data—income, home values, education, and professional careers. Then, because numbers alone are boring, we asked the AI program to describe each town and why it made the list. The result? The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition. Let's start with #100 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow