Expect A Chilly Week With Scattered Rain In The Forecast
Grab your jacket, folks! This week in Southwest Michigan is all about that swing from mild to chilly with a few rain showers possible.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 3rd, 2025, through Sunday, November 9th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Get our free mobile app
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. High 56.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 33.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43.
- Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 60.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 31.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 41.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 59.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 48.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 43.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 34.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.
- Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 59.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 32.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 57.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35.
- Saturday: A chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. High 47.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 42.
Read More: U.S Postal Office Closing All Michigan Locations For One Day
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 43.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 58.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.
- Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 58.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57.
- Friday Night: Rain showers before 1 AM. Then, mostly cloudy. Low 36.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. High 48.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 44.
It's getting colder. Is snow coming to Michigan soon? Check out these predictions below.
These 5 Michigan Weather Records May Never Be Broken
These five weather records that have happened in Michigan are so extreme there's a good chance they'll never be broken again.
Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh
First Snow Predictions for All 83 Michigan Counties (2025-26 Season)
Choose to believe it or don't, but these are the dates that AccuWeather is projecting each Michigan county to see its first snowflakes for the 2025-26 season.
Gallery Credit: JR