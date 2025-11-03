Grab your jacket, folks! This week in Southwest Michigan is all about that swing from mild to chilly with a few rain showers possible.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 3rd, 2025, through Sunday, November 9th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. High 56.

Mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. High 56. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 33.

Mostly clear skies. Low 33. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.

Mostly sunny skies. High 57. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 60.

Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 60. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies . Low 31.

Mostly clear skies Low 31. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.

Mostly sunny skies. High 54. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 41.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 41. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 59. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy. Low 34. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 48.

Partly sunny skies. High 48. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 43.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55.

Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 34.

Mostly clear skies. Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.

Mostly sunny skies. High 57. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 59.

Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 59. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies . Low 32.

Mostly clear skies Low 32. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.

Mostly sunny skies. High 54. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 57. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy. Low 35. Saturday: A chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. High 47.

A chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. High 47. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 42.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57.

Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 43.

Mostly clear skies. Low 43. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 58.

Partly sunny skies. High 58. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 58.

Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 58. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies . Low 36.

Mostly clear skies Low 36. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.

Mostly sunny skies. High 56. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57. Friday Night: Rain showers before 1 AM. Then, mostly cloudy. Low 36.

Rain showers before 1 AM. Then, mostly cloudy. Low 36. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. High 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. High 48. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 44.

It's getting colder. Is snow coming to Michigan soon? Check out these predictions below.

