Expect A Chilly Week With Scattered Rain In The Forecast

Photo by Zohaib Alam on Unsplash

Grab your jacket, folks! This week in Southwest Michigan is all about that swing from mild to chilly with a few rain showers possible.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 3rd, 2025, through Sunday, November 9th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

 

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

 

Photo by Rachel Reinhardt on Unsplash
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. High 56.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 33.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly sunny skies. High 57.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43.
  • Wednesday:  Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.  High 60.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 31.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 41.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 59.
  • Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy. Low 34.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny skies.  High 48.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 43.

 

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

 

TSM: Dana Marshall
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 34.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly sunny skies. High 57.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.
  • Wednesday:  Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.  High 59.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 32.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers before 1 PM. High 57.
  • Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy. Low 35.
  • Saturday: A chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies.  High 47.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 31.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 42.

 

 

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

 

Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 43.
  • Tuesday:  Partly sunny skies. High 58.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.
  • Wednesday:  Chance of rain showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.  High 58.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57.
  • Friday Night:  Rain showers before 1 AM.  Then, mostly cloudy. Low 36.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers.  High 48.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 44.

 

It's getting colder. Is snow coming to Michigan soon?  Check out these predictions below.

 

