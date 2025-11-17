This Week’s Weather Swings From Sun To Snow Across The Area
Grab your jackets, because this week’s weather in Southwest Michigan is serving up a little bit of everything: sun, snow, and maybe some rain too.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 17th, 2025, through Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.
- Monday Night: Chance of snow showers after 3 am. Low 30.
- Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 38.
- Tuesday Night: Rain showers are expected before 10 PM, then freezing rain overnight. Low 25.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 43.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31.
- Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50.
- Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 47.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 49.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.
- Monday Night: Chance of snow showers overnight. Low 31.
- Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 38.
- Tuesday Night: A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 25.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 43.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32.
- Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 38.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 49.
- Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 47.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 48.
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.
- Monday Night: Chance of rain and snow showers with possible sleet overnight into the early morning hours. Low 33.
- Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 40.
- Tuesday Night: A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 28.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 45.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.
- Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 54.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 40.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50.
- Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 34.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 48.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 49.
