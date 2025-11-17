Grab your jackets, because this week’s weather in Southwest Michigan is serving up a little bit of everything: sun, snow, and maybe some rain too.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 17th, 2025, through Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Get our free mobile app

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.

Sunny skies. High 45. Monday Night: Chance of snow showers after 3 am. Low 30.

Chance of snow showers after 3 am. Low 30. Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 38.

A mix of rain and snow. High 38. Tuesday Night: Rain showers are expected before 10 PM, then freezing rain overnight. Low 25.

Rain showers are expected before 10 PM, then freezing rain overnight. Low 25. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 43.

Partly sunny skies. High 43. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies . Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies Low 31. Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52.

Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 47.

Mostly sunny skies. High 47. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 49.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.

Sunny skies. High 45. Monday Night: Chance of snow showers overnight. Low 31.

Chance of snow showers overnight. Low 31. Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 38.

A mix of rain and snow. High 38. Tuesday Night: A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 25.

A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 25. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 43.

Partly sunny skies. High 43. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies . Low 32.

Mostly cloudy skies Low 32. Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52.

Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 52. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 38. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 49. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 47.

Mostly sunny skies. High 47. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 48.

Read More: Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families

Read More: Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

Monday: Sunny skies. High 45.

Sunny skies. High 45. Monday Night: Chance of rain and snow showers with possible sleet overnight into the early morning hours. Low 33.

Chance of rain and snow showers with possible sleet overnight into the early morning hours. Low 33. Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow. High 40.

A mix of rain and snow. High 40. Tuesday Night: A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 28.

A mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 45. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies . Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies Low 35. Thursday: Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 54.

Chance of rain showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 54. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 40. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 50. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 34.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 34. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 48.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 48. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 49.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...