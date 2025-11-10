From snowflakes to raindrops, this week promises a little bit of everything as we transition into late autumn.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, November 10th, 2025, through Sunday, November 16th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow after 4 PM. High 32.

A chance of snow after 4 PM. High 32. Monday Night: Snow showers likely. Low 28.

Snow showers likely. Low 28. Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 36.

A slight chance of snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 36. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 45. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies . Low 29.

Partly cloudy skies Low 29. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 50.

Mostly sunny skies. High 50. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.

Mostly sunny skies. High 54. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 35.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 35. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 54.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 54. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 43. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 56.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow after 4 PM. High 32.

A chance of snow after 4 PM. High 32. Monday Night: Snow showers likely. Low 29.

Snow showers likely. Low 29. Tuesday: A chance of snow showers after lunchtime. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 37.

A chance of snow showers after lunchtime. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 37. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 44.

Partly sunny skies. High 44. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies . Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies Low 30. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 49.

Mostly sunny skies. High 49. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.

Mostly sunny skies. High 54. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 37.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 37. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 55.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 55. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 43. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 56.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Windy with snow showers after 1 PM. High 37.

Windy with snow showers after 1 PM. High 37. Monday Night: Rain and snow showers becoming just snow showers after midnight. Up to 2 inches are expected. Low 28.

Rain and snow showers becoming just snow showers after midnight. Up to 2 inches are expected. Low 28. Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow showers. High 46.

A mix of rain and snow showers. High 46. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers. Low 33. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 49.

Mostly sunny skies. High 49. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies . Low 37.

Partly cloudy skies Low 37. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 51.

Mostly sunny skies. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Mostly sunny skies. High 55. Friday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 40.

A chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 40. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 57. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 44.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 44. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 56.

