As we look ahead to this week, grab your hats and gloves—winter is definitely making its presence felt across Southwest Michigan.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, December 8th, 2025, through Sunday, December 14th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly Sunny skies. High 21.

Mostly Sunny skies. High 21. Monday Night: Chance of snow showers overnight. Low 9.

Chance of snow showers overnight. Low 9. Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 33.

Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 33. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low 25.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low 25. Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High 35.

Rain and snow showers. High 35. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers . Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 26.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 26. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16. Friday: Snow showers. High 22.

Snow showers. High 22. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 12.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 12. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 23.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 23. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 14.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 14. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. High 27.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly Sunny skies. High 20.

Mostly Sunny skies. High 20. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight. Low 9.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight. Low 9. Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 33.

Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 33. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low 25.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low 25. Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High 34.

Rain and snow showers. High 34. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers . Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 18. Friday: Snow showers. High 22.

Snow showers. High 22. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 14.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 14. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 23.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 23. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 15. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 28.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly Sunny skies. High 24.

Mostly Sunny skies. High 24. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 16. Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 36.

Snow showers before 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 36. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 28. Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High 37.

Rain and snow showers. High 37. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers . Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers Low 20. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 28.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 28. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Friday: Snow showers. High 24.

Snow showers. High 24. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 17.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 17. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 25.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 25. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 19. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

