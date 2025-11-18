After the restoration of SNAP assistance funds, food banks across Michigan are moving quickly to support families facing rising food insecurity.

Here in Kalamazoo, an incoming food shipment will help volunteers at Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes provide relief locally.

Here's How Local Organizations Are Responding:

In response to the recent government shutdown and chaotic pausing of SNAP benefits, Michigan Governor Whitmer recently announced the State of Michigan will provide $4.5 million to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help feed families statewide.

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes

According to a press release, those funds were distributed across Michigan's seven area food banks, including the Southwest Michigan Food Bank (SMFB). In turn, the SMFB has chosen to share a portion of those funds with Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes (KLF).

In the press release, Peter Vogel, CEO of South Michigan Food Bank says,

We recognize the powerful work Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes does in Kalamazoo County. Alongside them, we support and serve the community; and we wanted to extend some of the funding we received to honor their programming and our shared mission of ending hunger in Kalamazoo County...When the state invests in hunger relief, we believe the impact should reach as many families and partner organizations as possible.

With this help from the SMFB, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes is set to receive a full truckload of food on Monday, November 24 which will include: ground beef, ravioli, tuna, pears, green beans, soup, and pasta.

According to SMFB the counties of Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Jackson represent 74% of SNAP-enrolled households in the SMFB service area.

Keep up to date with KLF food distribution events here.

