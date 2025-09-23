Lawmakers in Lansing have voted on new changes affecting Michigan Bridge Card users, citing security and cost savings.

However, opponents of this new policy say it will simply waste time by creating additional hoops for benefit seekers to jump through. What do you think?

According to WKAR the Michigan House of Representatives voted to pass new I.D. requirements which could potentially affect the nearly two million Michiganders who receive food funds through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

A release says State Rep. Jason Woolford's (R-Howell) proposal of HB 4515 is,

designed to strengthen the integrity of Michigan’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system. The legislation would require that all Michigan Bridge Cards, used for programs such as food assistance and cash benefits, display a recipient’s digital photograph and signature directly on the card.

Woolford adds this legislation takes aim at Michigan's nearly 8% error rate for SNAP benefits distribution. However, Michigan Democrats say similar programs implemented across the country have cost state's millions of dollars to fund. For example, West Virginia spent an additional $10 million on the program after their EBT photo law passed.

Democratic lawmakers argue the bill could cost taxpayers millions while delivering minimal impact. Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D–East Lansing) pushed back, stating

This bill will cost our state millions of dollars annually with savings to the state being determined as ‘indeterminate, but likely negligible.’ Despite costing our state millions of dollars, the legislation is likely to have almost zero impact on Bridge Card fraud

After passing in the State House HB 4515 heads to Michigan's Democrat-controlled Senate where it is unlikely to pass.

Note: This proposal is separate from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against the USDA, which seeks to block federal efforts to collect personal data (like Social Security numbers) from SNAP users.

