Are we in danger of missing the best part about fall?

According to Michigan's homegrown weather enthusiasts-- yes! We all know it's been a relatively dry summer and now those effects are finally catching up with us. Here's what we know so far:

Get our free mobile app

One of our favorite things about living in Michigan is experiencing all four seasons (yes, even winter) but beyond summers spent on the Great Lakes, fall is a truly magical time when the vibrant colors of the season shine brightly across The Mitten.

It's almost like Mother Nature gives us one final hurrah before the darkness of winter sets in.

Fall Colors Keweenaw Peninsula Michigan Keweenaw Peninsula - Photo by Hans on Unsplash loading...

I'm sure you've noticed the trees in your neck of the woods start to change colors, but doesn't it feel like we're missing something? According to Michigan's favorite weather trackers, Michigan Storms Chasers, all signs point to fizzled-out foliage:

Much of central and southern Michigan are now at-risk for not experiencing peak fall colors this season due to ongoing drought...

Say it ain't so! I know plenty of Michiganders, like myself, who make annual trek's Up North to visit some of Michigan's most scenic spots for peak fall foliage including the Porcupine Mountains, the Skybridge at Boyne Mountain, and the Tunnel of Trees near Harbor Springs.

How bad is it? Well, take the dried up Grand River for example:

I love to drive to nearby Centreville to visit the historic Langley Covered Bridge every fall. It just doesn't even feel like fall without those beautiful, bright colors. What else do we have to look forward to then?

As one gifted wordsmith on the Michigan Storm Chasers Facebook page so eloquently put it,

No surprise in Lansing! Other than a brief rain a couple days ago, it’s been drier than a popcorn fart for most of the entire summer!!! Gotta water plants and pots at least every other day!- Stephen Hooks Photography

3 Historic Covered Bridges You Can Actually Drive Across in Michigan According to Pure Michigan there are only 3 historic covered bridges in the state which are open to vehicular traffic. Did somebody say road trip?! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon