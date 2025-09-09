The Most Beautiful Places In Michigan For Fall Foliage

We all know that once the weather begins to cool down, football starts, and school is back in session that fall is only around the corner. Tons of people are excited for hoodie weather, pumpkin spice, apple orchards, haunted houses, and everything else that comes with the harvest season.

Get our free mobile app

There are some people who look forward to this time of year just so they can throw on their favorite fall fits and take pictures outside. Honestly, its a great season for those activities as it's not too hot or cold, you get a light breeze to help with the aesthetic, and of course the fall colors. Photographers, videographers, and other media centric individuals will tell you this is one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Living in Michigan, we're blessed to have some amazing fall views, when you look at the combination of nature preserves, state and national parks, the great lakes, the inland lakes, and miles upon miles of woodlands, how could the state not be considered gorgeous. Everywhere you go in Michigan during the fall you stumble across a different reason to love the season in the Mitten.

Are You Excited For The Fall Season in Michigan?

While holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving are exciting, football and playoff baseball have our attention, and we all start changing our wardrobe for the season, nothing is more eye-grabbing than the colors changing. The state of Michigan stays alive a little while longer while the leaves change colors and fall, leaving the trees bare.

Are you ready for fall of 2025? It's only a few weeks away, so to help you prepare I put together a list of some of the most beautiful places to visit Michigan during the fall season.