Summer hasn't even begun yet and things are heating up in this beachside community.

If they're not arguing about short term rentals (STRs) and Airbnbs in the local South Haven Facebook groups they're undoubtedly debating the need for lifeguards at one of Michigan's most infamous beaches. Why is South Haven so angry?

A popular spot for both out-of-towners and nearby locals, South Haven's public beaches and the iconic pier and red lighthouse are some of the most photographed spots in West Michigan.

They also seems to be some of the most dangerous.

In previous years the city was forced to cancel their annual 4th of July fireworks display due to crowd violence on the North Beach. In 2022 the area saw four tragic drownings prompting new life-jacket loaner stations to be added. Many locals agree: that's not enough.

Heather Welsh-Johnson, who is advocating for lifeguards in South Haven, told the National Drowning Prevention Alliance the last time the city had stationed lifeguards was 2001; since then there have been 12 drownings. According to WWMT a judge just denied the City of South Haven's immunity claim in a 2022 drowning lawsuit for the fatal drownings of two young MSU students, Emily MacDonald and Kory Ernster.

The solution is clear: South Haven needs lifeguards.

Studies and advocacy groups have shown the best solution for keeping South Haven's beaches is by staffing lifeguards at North Beach and South Beach, which are separated by the Black River. In my opinion threatening fines, adding gates at the pier, using the beach flag warning system, and adding new life-jacket loaner stations are only temporary solutions.

Read More: Lake Michigan Beach Town Add Parking Fees this Summer

At the end of the day it all comes down to money, but how many times can the City afford to be sued for yet another fatal drowning? As an outsider I'm truly baffled every time I see this debate pop-up in my news feed or on social media. Would you feel safe swimming at South Haven's beaches? Because I wouldn't.

