Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles In Michigan

Time and time again, businesses are having to send out a notice to the public letting them know that they have made an error that is placing them in danger. Granted, I'm glad there is a process in place to hold businesses accountable and keep people safe but why is this not a precautionary system rather than a reactionary system?

Get our free mobile app

Recalls are one of the most used checks and balances that government agencies will use to keep many businesses in check. Often times, businesses are forced or volunteer to recall products that are on the shelf or already sold for a number of health and safety concerns. The only problem with recalls is they normally come after someone has already complained or worse, gotten hurt.

Do You Have an Ozark Trail Insulated Water Bottle?

Speaking of recalls, Walmart announced that they are recalling 850,000 64oz stainless steel Ozark Trail insulated water bottles. Mlive reports the following on why they were recalled:

The lid can “forcefully eject” and cause injury. So far, three people have been injured by the lids with two of those people suffering “permanent vision loss” after being struck in the eye. The problem appears to be caused by carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, that are stored inside over time. When the consumer attempts to open the capped bottle, the pressure inside can cause the lid to fly off, creating serious impact and laceration hazards.

Walmart says that the affected units were sold with model number 83-662, and they were all silver bottles with a black one-piece screwcap lip. They measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and an embedded Ozark Trail logo on the side of the bottle.

Read More: Recalled RYOBI Hedge Trimmers Michigan

Read More: Recalled RYOBI Hedge Trimmers Michigan

Anyone who has purchased the recalled water bottles are encouraged to return the bottle any Walmart location for a full refund. The water bottles were available to purchase at stores all over the country and online since 2017 for about $15.

Items Currently Under Recall at Michigan Walmart Stores & Walmart.com Items currently being recalled include celery, tires, toys, and more sold at Walmart stores in Michigan and online at Walmart.com. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre