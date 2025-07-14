Pancake Paws & Co.: A Perfect Breakfast Dessert Combo

When you are thinking of having something sweet for breakfast, the same couple of ideas come to mind like a chocolate chip muffin, a donut, crepes, or even French toast. While those things and other sweet morning treats like smoothies and yogurt can be appealing to the eye, it doesn't quite make you think you're getting dessert for breakfast.

Many cereals which are high in sugar are trying to accomplish this as they are marketed towards children. They want their products to taste the most like dessert as possible so that the kids will be attracted to them. I mean Cookie Crisp, Oreo's, Reese's Puffs, and many others are just desserts turned into a breakfast cereal.

This Kalamazoo company has decided to take the combination of breakfast and dessert to another level. Pancake Paws & Co. is a gourmet mini pancake stand that is sure to make your mouth water. The stand is fresh this year and is getting its chance to serve the public for the first time during the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market season.

Have You Heard Of Or Tried Pancake Paws & Co.?

Their menu consists of 6 different mini pancake variations, all intended to be gourmet options that combine the sweetest of dessert with the fresh and filling nature of breakfast. They come in both small and large with the small being 8 pieces while the large has 12 pieces. Those 6 flavors are:

Lucky Charms Magic : Mini pancakes topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows, whipped cream, and white chocolate drizzle

Banana Cookie Crunch : Mini pancake topped with fresh banana slices, crushed Chips Ahoy cookies, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream

Fruity Pebble Frenzy : Mini pancakes topped with Fruity Pebble cereal, strawberries, whipped cream, and white chocolate drizzle

Cinna Crunch Stack : Mini pancakes topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch crumbles, banana slices, whipped cream, and white chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Brownie Bomb : Mini pancakes topped fresh strawberries, crushed Oreos, chocolate drizzle, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream

Berry Patch Party: Mini pancakes topped with a juicy mix of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, with warm syrup and white chocolate

You can also build your own using whatever toppings you would like, small orders come with 2 toppings and once syrup and the large comes with 4 toppings and two syrups. Each additional topping or syrup is .50 each. Below are a few pictures of what to expect when ordering gourmet mini pancakes from Pancake Paws & Co.